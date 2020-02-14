FULSHEAR, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Construction on the future Fort Bend County Fulshear law enforcement substation officially began Thursday with a ceremonial groundbreaking. The substation is being built on Flewellen Way at FM 1093. It is being funded by a bond that was approved by voters in 2015.
The new Precinct 3 Public Safety Annex will be an 18,000 square foot facility located just outside of the Cross Creek Ranch subdivision. See renderings of the building in the photo gallery above.
The annex will house county law enforcement officers, and the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office. It will have a refueling depot for vehicles and a helipad.
Site work had already begun prior to the ceremonial groundbreaking. The project will take about 10 to 12 months to complete according to Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers.
