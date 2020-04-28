Texas reported 666 more cases of the new coronavirus Monday, an increase of about 3% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 25,297. The state typically reports fewer new cases on Mondays. Cottle County reported its first case Monday; over three quarters of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case. The state will give an update on new reported cases later Tuesday.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 5,729, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 3,014 cases. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.
The state has reported 15 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 663 — an increase of about 2% from Sunday. Harris County reported four additional deaths, bringing its total to 93 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Monday, 1,563 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of 21 patients from Sunday. At least 290,517 tests have been conducted.
