STAFFORD (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Judge KP George will be hosting a veteran's resource fair called Vet Connect Day. It is designed to better coordinate needed resources and services to Fort Bend County area veterans and their families with the hope of assisting with unmet needs.
WHEN: Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: United Way Fort Bend Center located at 12300 Parc Crest Dr., Stafford, Texas 77477
Subject covered will include: Spousal benefits, homestead exemptions, property taxes help, rent assistance, childcare support, passport pictures, legal assistance, VA benefits and claims, educational benefits and scholarships.
For partnering opportunities contact Taral Patel at (281)–344-3950 or at taral.patel@fortbendcountytx.gov.
Booth space will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis.
