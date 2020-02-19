STAFFORD (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Judge KP George will be hosting a veterans resource fair called Vet Connect Day to better coordinate needed resources and services to area veterans and their families.
WHEN: Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: United Way Fort Bend Center located at 12300 Parc Crest Dr., Stafford, Texas 77477.
Some of the services that will be provided at the event include information on spousal benefits, homestead tax exemption, property tax assistance, rent assistance, childcare support, passport pictures, legal assistance, VA benefits and claims, educational benefits and scholarships.
For additional information and partnering opportunities, contact Taral Patel at (281)–344-3950 or (preferably) email at taral.patel@fortbendcountytx.gov.
For those who are interested in having a boot, all booth space will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.