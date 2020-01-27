KATY (Covering Katy News) – Coventry Homes has resumed its building program in master-planned Firethorne offering homes on large homesites. Homes will be situated on 60- and 70-foot homesites in the Katy community’s Firethorne West section.
“We are thrilled to be building in one of the most beautiful communities in Katy again,” said Paul Blackburn, region president for McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc., (MHI), parent company of Coventry Homes. “We have put a lot of thought into the designs we will be offering, and I think prospective buyers will be very pleased. As an added incentive, prospective buyers who join our VIP list will receive a $5,000 buyer allowance when they purchase a Coventry home before our grand opening date.”
Pre-sales are expected to begin in February. In addition to the allowance, VIPs will have first pick of the available homesites and be the first to receive information about pricing, sales, floor plans and incentives.
Firethorne is located near the Interstate 10 West corridor, the Westpark Tollway and the Grand Parkway. Residents enjoy more than 150 acres devoted to outdoor amenities such as a 12-acre lake, greenbelts, hike-and-bike trails, parks and playgrounds. Other amenities include a multi-level family swim center, sports fields, tennis courts and a neighborhood community center.
Children attend Lamar Consolidated ISD schools, including Lindsey Elementary, Roberts Middle School, Leaman Junior High and Fulshear High School.
