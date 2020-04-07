KATY (Covering Katy News) - A month after ceasing publication, Covering Katy has announced that it will provide limited news coverage for a limited amount of time to help the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
Below is a video announcement from Covering Katy owner Dennis Spellman.
