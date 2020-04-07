Dennis Spellman

Dennis Spellman, publisher of Covering Katy News, made the announcement on video Tuesday morning.

 Dennis Spellman

KATY (Covering Katy News) - A month after ceasing publication, Covering Katy has announced that it will provide limited news coverage for a limited amount of time to help the community during the COVID-19 crisis. 

Below is a video announcement from Covering Katy owner Dennis Spellman.

