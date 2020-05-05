Texas courts could resume non-essential proceedings in person as soon as June 1, according to new guidance from the state's Office of Court Administration.
Jury trials — on hold for weeks as court business slows in an attempt to minimize the potential for spreading the virus — could resume as soon as this summer, though state officials did not give a firm date. Currently, courts across the state have been directed to conduct all proceedings remotely, and only essential proceedings — like criminal magistration and removal hearings for child protective services — may be conducted in person if absolutely necessary.
Before resuming in-person operations, the guidance said, courts must put together proper safety protocols, including requirements for social distancing and face masks.
Texas inmates appeal to U.S. Supreme Court for coronavirus protections
Inmates at a Texas prison have taken their complaints to the U.S. Supreme Court, calling for reinstating protective measures against the new coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Older inmates of the Pack Unit, a state prison in Navasota, about 25 miles from College Station, filed their appeal with the Supreme Court on Monday, pushing for regulations requiring inmates to receive hand soap, disposable hand towels and masks for both inmates and officers, among other requests.
A federal district judge in Houston ordered these safeguards to be followed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on April 16. But less than a week later, the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the order, with a three-judge panel writing: “Although the district court might do things differently, mere ‘disagreement’ with TDCJ’s medical decisions does not establish deliberate indifference” to inmate welfare — a legal threshold for proceeding with cases concerning prison conditions.
One man at the Pack Unit died from pneumonia and was later found to have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The TDCJ tested the 53 men who shared a dorm with the man who died; none of them tested positive for the virus.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who oversees federal courts in Texas, is giving the state until Friday to respond to the filing.
Abbott to meet with Trump on Thursday about coronavirus
Gov. Greg Abbott plans to visit the White House on Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Abbott's office.
The meeting will come almost a week after Abbott let restaurants, stores, movie theaters and malls in Texas reopen at 25% capacity. The move was applauded by Trump, who has been pushing for states to reopen their economies.
Politico's Playbook newsletter first reported Tuesday morning that Abbott and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds were expected at the White House week.
Texas oil regulator says idea to cut production is likely “dead”
As demand for oil has plunged across the world, Texas oil regulators are not expected to impose cuts to production Tuesday, a move that has been discussed widely since the coronavirus began spreading in the United States.
“We have probably missed our opportunity to lead on this,” Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton told Bloomberg TV on Monday.
The commission, which regulates the state’s huge oil and gas industry, is holding a public virtual meeting Tuesday, and Sitton said the process to potentially curb oil production in Texas — also called prorationing — has been “purely a political discussion.”
“I think proration is dead now,” Sitton said.
Railroad Commission Chairman Wayne Christian wrote an op-ed in the Houston Chronicle last week opposing prorationing. The third commissioner, Christi Craddick, has not said whether she will support the issue, but Sitton said the commissioners may not even take a vote during Tuesday’s meeting. — Mitchell Ferman
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/05/05/coronavirus-updates-texas/.
