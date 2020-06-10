KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy area's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 32 day-over-day according to an analysis of June 9 data by Community Impact.
The Katy area is spread over three counties, Harris, Fort Bend and Waller. Those three counties have reported a total 1,284 confirmed positive cases in the seven Katy-area ZIP codes since the beginning of the coronavirus, according to the latest published data from the State of Texas.
