COVID-19 has given birth to numerous products that mark the occasion with dark humor, or subtle jabs. Some products are simply designed to be helpful.
Many of these items can be found on Amazon where people don't have to visit a store, risk breaking social distancing rules, or coming in contact with an infected person.
Some products are a bit strange but are designed to protect you in some way. The COVID-CLAW is one of those products. It hangs from your key chain. It's said to be great for door opening and closing, and button pushing. Don't think about copying this product because its patent is pending!
Click for more information and to purchase the COVID-CLAW.
Being a so-called "essential" employee has allowed some people to become the subject of jokes during this pandemic. Now you can purchase your own essential employee coffee mug to show off during that next Zoom meeting.
Of course, there has been plenty of time for healthy people to enjoy adult beverages during this historic pandemic. You've probably noticed the extra stacks of beer near the checkout at the local grocery store. Now there is a wine glass for the historic pandemic.
Click purchase the COVID-19 wine glass.
You can utilize any of the links above to find additional COVID-19 inspired products, but go at your own risk. Some products are a little off color.
