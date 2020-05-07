AUSTIN (Covering Katy News) - Texas reported 968 more cases of the new coronavirus Thursday, an increase of about 3% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 35,390 but recoveries continue too. An estimated 18,440 have now recovered. That's an increase in recoveries of 2,350 over the past three days.
Shackelford County reported its first case Thursday. More than 85% of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County still has the most cases with 7,244, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 4,869 cases. Harris County reported six additional deaths, bringing its total to 150 deaths, more than any other county.
The state has reported 25 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 973, an increase of about 3% from Wednesday.
As of Thursday, 1,750 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s a decrease of 62 patients from Wednesday.
At least 455,162 tests have been conducted.
See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.
