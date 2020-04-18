HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Mobile drive-through testing will soon be available at George Bush park. The COVID 19 testing site is not yet open.
While George Bush Park is in Houston, it is also located in Fort Bend County along Westheimer Parkway.
"Anyone interested in getting tested must first be screened at https://www.readyharris.org/Get-Tested," said a social media message from Constable Ted Heap.
Deputies from Heap's office are providing security for the site.
"Proud to help keep an eye on one of the county's mobile drive-through COVID testing sites, which is set up today in George Bush Park," the Constable said in a social media post on Friday.
"They'll be out again tomorrow (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. but please remember this is not open for general testing," Heap posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.