KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Racist words were found spray painted in the Hickory Creek subdivision west of Highway 99 near Gaston Road. The vandalism was discovered on June 3, 2020. About 30 cars were tagged, and other property was damaged according to KHOU Channel 11.
“When something like this comes up it’s really sad to see and especially in front of our children,” resident Tatjana Evans told KHOU TV.
The vandal targeted property on Pembrough Lane and Glena Rosa Drive.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said cars were vandalized with racial slurs and inappropriate drawings, KHOU reported. According to the report, the racist tagging appeared to be random, and did not appear to target the property of a single group of people.
A person of interest has been identified and the investigation continues.
See the KHOU report below.
