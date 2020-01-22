ARCOLA (Covering Katy News) - Cartrell Vonshae Carhee, formerly a peace officer with the Arcola Police Department, has been indicted by a Fort Bend County Grand Jury for the felony offense of theft by a public servant.
The indictment alleges that on January 16, 2019, Carhee stole two Michael Kors purses while working as an Arcola Police Officer. The indictment places the value of the purses between $750 and $2,500.
Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton commended Arcola Police Chief Michael Ellison for taking prompt action when the theft was reported.
“Chief Ellison immediately reported the incident to the Texas Rangers, requested an investigation, and provided the Arcola Police Department in-car videos of the traffic incident to which Officer Carhee was responding on the date in question,” Middleton said.
Carhee faces 180 days to 2 years in the state jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.
It's the second time in recent months that an Arcola Police Officer has been charged with a felony for actions allegedly taken while in uniform. Officer Hector Aaron Ruiz was arrested for the offenses of sexual assault and official oppression in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.