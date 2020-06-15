KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A suspect has been arrested for allegedly spray painting numerous cars and other property with racist graffiti in Katy, Fort Bend County.
On June 13, 2020, Dominic Reale, 18, was charged with felony graffiti and could face additional hate crime related charges.
Reale was already in the Fort Bend County Jail for an unrelated assault charge. His bond has been set at $5,000.
On June 3, 2020, starting at 5:45 a.m., the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office received more than a dozen calls regarding criminal mischief in the 6900-7000 blocks of Pembrough Lane and Glen Rosa Drive. When deputies arrived they found about 16 vehicles spray painted with racial slurs, graphic drawings and the phrase “Be Gone.” After reviewing surveillance video from area homes, detectives were able to identify a suspect.
“If this individual thought he would get away with spreading hate in Fort Bend County, he was wrong,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “I am proud of the diverse community we serve and will never tolerate this kind of behavior.”
The incident happened in the Hickory Creek subdivision off Gaston Road near the Westpark Tollway.
