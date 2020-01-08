SOUTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A man has been arrested and charged after video surfaced of him shooting a bullet in the air on New Year's Eve.
Investigators obtained a video of Juan Pedro Nino, 45, pointing and shooting the handgun in the air, outside his apartment located in the 8700 block of Park Town Drive. It happened just before midnight that evening. The address is not far from the Harwin Drive shopping area in Houston.
Investigators were able to identify a social media accountant as the source of the video. They then viewed several other videos on that account to obtain a truck license plate registered to Nino.
Nino was located at his home. He cooperated with investigators and admitted to shooting the gun into the air on New Year’s Eve.
“Celebratory gunfire is incredibly dangerous, reckless, and as we saw on New Year’s Eve, potentially deadly," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The Nino case is not related to the fatal shooting of a women in the Cypress area who was killed by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve.
"The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is committed taking a proactive leadership role in reducing these types of indiscriminate shootings, and that includes arresting those who do it," Gonzalez said. "We will continue to be relentless in our pursuit to combat this type of criminal behavior," he added.
The link to the video is here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/rvvcz5swoj8i2t7/CG_1.mp4?dl=0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.