STAFFORD, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Jeffrey Yurcak, 34, faces a driving while intoxicated charge after a fatal auto-pedestrian accident Monday night. The crash happened on Dec. 30, 2019 at about 9:45 p.m along FM 1092 at Dove Country Drive near Stafford.
"Upon arrival, Juan Serrano, 67, of Houston was deceased at the scene," said Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Major Chad Norvell. "Witnesses stated that Serrano was crossing against the pedestrian light and Yurcak had a green light."
While the victim may not have been following the rules for pedestrians, it's also very possible that the driver who struck him will face additional charges.
"A blood specimen was taken at the hospital after obtaining a warrant for a blood sample," Norvell said. "Other charges are possible pending the results of the blood test and outcome of the crash investigation."
