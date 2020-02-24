FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) - Julian White, 24, of Katy is charged with with burglary of a habitation. The burglary happened in Fulshear's Cross Creek Ranch neighborhood on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
"A suspect entered a home (located in CCR) through an unlocked garage door (which led into the home) during the middle of the day and stole several items, including several firearms," said a statement from the Fulshear Police Department
According to Fulshear PD, this is the first burglary of a habitation that the city has seen in several years.
"This crime did not set well with your department and everyone involved in this case worked quickly and diligently to resolve this very serious incident," said a Fulshear Police Department Facebook post.
Bond for White was set at $75,000.
