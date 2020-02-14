HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – A 33-year-old Cypress resident has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction for illegally possessing a machine gun and impersonating a federal agent. Mitchell Shoemaker pleaded guilty Aug. 23, 2019. He was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
U.S. District Court Judge Ewing Werlein Jr. handed Shoemaker a six-and-a-half year prison sentence for the firearms charge. He also received an additional three year sentence for the impersonation charge, which is to be served concurrently to the other sentence imposed.
The sentences are to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.
Shoemaker was also ordered to pay $2,000 in fines.
During sentencing it was revealed that Shoemaker continued to abuse illegal substances and unlawfully own several firearms after he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2014.
In handing down the sentence, the court noted Shoemaker has spent years lying and deceiving others, that he obstructed justice by destroying evidence and that he has shown virtually no respect for the law
On Dec. 18, 2018, Shoemaker presented a fake badge to law enforcement officers at a shooting range in Magnolia. He admitted he represented himself to be an agent with DSS in order to gain access to the law enforcement only shooting range. He was found to not have ties to any federal agency and was immediately taken into custody.
At the time of his arrest, Shoemaker was in possession of seven firearms and two silencers. Among them was a machine gun - a F.N. (FN Herstal) PS90, 5.7 caliber rifle – that he was prohibited from possessing. Eight more firearms were seized from Shoemaker’s home the following day.
The investigation revealed Shoemaker had previously represented himself to be a federal law enforcement agent and participated in target practice with a local officer.
Authorities obtained video of him firing weapons, including the machine gun. They also found additional videos in which Shoemaker discussed the features of the F.N. PS90 weapon and modifications he made to the firearm. In the video, he pointed out the “giggle switch” which refers to the selector level to switch the weapon to automatic fire.
