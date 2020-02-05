HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - David Temple, convicted of the 1999 murder of his pregnant wife in Katy, will not be granted a third trial. That ruling was announced on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Temple's original 2007 conviction was overturned due to prosecutorial misconduct. He was convicted in a 2019 retrial but the jury deadlocked on his punishment. Temple's attorneys requested a completely new trial to decide guilt/innocence and punishment, but the judge denied that request. The judge ruled that the conviction stands.
The ruling means there will be a new jury that will be assembled to consider Temple's sentence.
The judge also denied a change-of-venue request by the defense.
Temple continues to say he is not guilty.
