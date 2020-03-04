FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Sri Preston Kulkarni won the Democratic Party nomination for Congressional District 22. Sam Hayes won his Pct. 1 Constable's race. Patrick Quincy won the Pct. 3 Constable's race, and there will be a run-off election May 26 to determine the winner of the Pct. 2 Constable's seat.
Below is additional information about the top races. For the result of every item on the Democratic primary election ballot click HERE.
State Senator Dist. 13
Boris Miles won re-election with 56% of the vote. Melissa Morris had 36% and Richard Andrews came in third.
State Rep. Dist. 26
There will be a run-off between Suleman Lalani, who earned 32% of the vote, and L. “Sarah” DeMerchant, who gained 30% of the vote in a four-way race.
State Rep. Dist. 27
Ron Reynolds won with 66% of the vote over challenger Byron Ross.
County Attorney
Bridgette Smith-Lawson gained 45% of the vote and Soia Rach won 38% of the vote. Each will compete in a run-off election to determine the party's nominee.
Sheriff
Geneane Hughes won 35.2% of the vote. Eric Fagan won 35% of the vote. There will be a run-off election to determine the nominee.
Tax Assessor - Collector
Carmen Turner won with 53% of the vote.
Constable Pct. 1
Sam Hayes won with 61% of the vote.
Constable Pct. 2
There will be a run-off election. Daryl Smith had 47% of the vote. He will face Tonja Beard, who earned a second place finish with 18% of the vote in a five-way race.
Constable Pct. 3
Patrick Quincy won with 59% of the vote.
Constable Pct. 4
Nabil Shike won with 50.56% of the vote over challenger Joseph Villarreal.
County Chairman
Cynthia Ginyard won with 79% of the vote.
