KATY (Covering Katy News) - The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
Visibility is expected to be a quarter-mile or less in Katy and other portions of Southeast Texas. The greatly reduced visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
