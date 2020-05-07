WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Precinct 5 Deputies recently hosted a birthday party, COVID-19 style, for a five-year-old girl who has never had a typical celebration of her birthday.
Constable Ted Heap's deputies didn't want her to miss out on her big day so they got together with Cy-Fair Fire Department and led a birthday parade for her along with her family and friends.
"We are happy to be a part of a very special birthday celebration for Presleigh, one of our young Precinct 5 residents who turned five years old this week," Heap wrote on social media.
Presleigh has spent much life in medical treatment and has never been able to have a typical birthday party according to Heap.
"She's doing better now and was supposed to have her first big birthday party this year until COVID19 spoiled it," he wrote.
(1) comment
Happy birthday with many happy returns!!!
