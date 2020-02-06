WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Deputies with Constable Ted Heap’s Office are asking for your help identifying a man suspected stealing credit cards from a vehicle in the 9400 block of Barker Cypress Road, a short distance north of West Road.
On Tuesday, February 4, the victim discovered her car had been burglarized while she was taking a walk at a local park. The victim’s purse and wallet were missing when she returned to the car. The thief did not waste time and began using the card at nearby grocery stores.
Surveillance videos from those stores shows a man attempting to use the stolen credit cards. He is approximately 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 inches tall, black, has a medium build, a full beard and tattoos on both arms. He appears to be in his late twenties or thirties. The suspect is wearing a red-and-black jacket with a black t-shirt underneath and a two-tone gray cap with a yellow logo on the front. He has on dark Air Jordan fleece sweatpants with white and red stripes, and black-and-white high top sneakers.
If you recognize this suspect or have any information that may help solve this crime, Constable Heap asks you to contact Corporal Diego Olivarez (Diego.OlivarezIII@cn5.hctx.net) or use the Pct. 5 online crime tips webpage: https://constablepct5.com/index.php/online-crime-tips/
