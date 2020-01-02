WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office hopes the public can help them find the man who stole from the T-Mobile store in the 9200 block of Fry Road in Cypress one month ago. He took three cellphones from an in-store display.
The suspect is described as a black male between 5-feet-9 and 5-feet-10 inches tall, with a medium build weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has short black hair and was wearing blue jeans, white sneakers, and a Nike hoodie.
If you recognize this suspect or have any information that may help solve this crime, Constable Ted Heap asks you to contact Investigator James Dancer (james.dancer@cn5.hctx.net) or let us know through our online crime tips webpage: https://constablepct5.com/index.php/online-crime-tips/
