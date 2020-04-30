Purchasing masks that cover your nose and mouth is not always easy to do because demand is so high. Even though there have been shortages of masks, Harris County recently issued an order that mandates everyone wear a mask covering their mouth and nose. While the $1,000 fine for disobeying the order has been removed by mandate of Gov. Greg Abbott, you are still required to wear a mask in Harris County, TX.
Below is a link that we hope will make the process of buying a mask easier.
Wearing masks in tandem with physical distancing measures could limit the transmission of the virus but is not a guarantee that you will not get the coronavirus.
