CINCO RANCH (Covering Katy News) - The COVID-19 closure of the Monty Ballard YMCA in Cinco Ranch has allowed interior building renovations to be completed more quickly than expected. The renovation project was scheduled to begin fall 2020 and completed during the winter of 2020. However, due to COVID-19 closures, the completion was greatly accelerated this year.
Project renovations include three newly reimagined spaces, redesigned locker rooms and family changing rooms, along with visual enhancements including new color palettes, flooring, furniture, lighting fixtures and upgrades to equipment. In all, nearly 70% of the 56,000-square-foot facility has been renovated in some way.
“We listened to our members and we’re thrilled to offer a large-scale renovation as we excitedly welcome our members back into our spaces in a brighter, modern environment with enhanced amenities,” said Stephen Ives, President and CEO, YMCA of Greater Houston. “As saddening as COVID-19’s effects have been on our communities, it has allowed us to expedite the renovations at Monty Ballard and to reopen better than ever. Our team is greatly appreciative of Monty Ballard’s generous financial contribution for this community.”
The Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch began a phased in reopening on June 1 with outdoor group exercise and lap swimming. The YMCA of Greater Houston will announce further reopen timing at a later date for other programs and services such as fitness centers, indoor group exercise, child watch, additional youth programs and more.
Three Newly Designed Spaces
Monty Ballard YMCA now has three newly designed and innovative spaces for members to use throughout the facility’s 6,300 square feet of renovated studio spaces. These re-designed spaces include a stretch studio, spin studio, light weights studio and the addition of new virtual class services.
The new stretch studio features new floor mats, stretch bands, a virtual studio screen for training, complementary equipment to support pre- and post-workout stretching and mindfulness, LED lighting and new flex floors.
The Spin Studio will claim home to 20 new Keiser M3i Indoor Bikes for members and will serve as a virtual studio outside of scheduled class times.
The three new virtual studios are perfect for continued social distancing classes and will feature large-screen TVs and provide instant, on-demand access to classes for members to complete virtual workouts while remaining safe and consistent with current CDC, state and city guidelines.
The enhanced light weights studio will provide access to TRX suspension training, a new squat rack, light weights and access to a variety of functional fitness equipment.
Complete Locker Room and Family Changing Room
The redesigned locker room spaces feature new flooring, newly tiled shower spaces, new lockers, seating, a vanity counter in the women’s room, conveniently placed outlets and individual vanity mirrors. Entrances face both the main corridor and the pool area for easy and convenient access to both spaces, yet privacy remains.
Enhanced Overall Experience
As members enter the Monty Ballard location, they will find a new warm gray color palette, an open-concept lobby with new furniture and finishes, new flooring and upgraded lighting fixtures and spaces. The full cosmetic facelift to the lobby and locker room will be instantly recognizable through beautiful exposed ceilings, complimented by dark accent walls and a variety of mixed materials.
“I support the Y because it touches almost everyone in the community: children, teens, seniors and families all have a place at the Y,” said Monty Ballard, a generous and longtime supporter of the YMCA of Greater Houston. “The YMCA community programs, like Safety Around Water, help to improve and save lives, and are an important part of strengthening our community as a whole.”
The renovation project team includes Tellepsen Construction and Gro Development, who partnered together for the massive renovation led by the YMCA team, Brian Kridler and Greg Coop.
