FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) – Behind the Badge Charities offers college scholarships to the children of first responders working in Fort Bend County.
To be eligible for scholarship consideration, the applicant must be a graduating high school senior or current college student whose parent or legal guardian is a current or honorably retired peace officer, reserve peace officer, correctional officer, probation officer, emergency medical technician/paramedic, firefighter, or 9-1-1 dispatcher serving with a governmental or volunteer emergency response agency within Fort Bend County, Texas.
Past scholarship recipients are also eligible to reapply for a scholarship for up to four years while meeting all other eligibility criteria.
Annually, Behind the Badge Charities provides up to 30 college scholarships valued at $2,000 each to deserving young men and women. Scholarship applications are currently available and must be submitted by March 31, 2020. Eligible applicants can apply at: www.behindthebadgecharities.org/scholarships
About Behind the Badge Charities
Founded on January 5, 2011, Behind the Badge Charities is a recognized 501(c)(3) public charity whose Board of Directors volunteer to serve more than 2,500 first responders in Fort Bend County, Texas. The mission of Behind the Badge Charities is to provide support and assistance to all first responders working in Fort Bend County through emergency assistance grants and college scholarships for their children. Behind the Badge Charities has provided over $500,000 in assistance and scholarships since 2011.
