KATY (Covering Katy News) - Some people believed Kyle Wakefield would never graduate from high school because he has autism, but he proved them wrong. Not only did he graduate from Taylor High School, he had a 3.40 grade point average and is headed to the University of Mississippi in the fall.
His mother Brandi was not going to let COVID-19 rob her son of walking the graduation stage and receiving his diploma, so she organized a special graduation event, and more than 100 people showed up on Friday night. The event was held in the cul-de-sec outside of the Wakefield’s house.
"There were somewhere around 120 people present," Brandi said. "Kyle has touched a lot of lives," she said.
Katy ISD Board Member Dawn Champagne was on hand to present his diploma, along with former teachers, coaches, pastors, friends and family members.
"Dawn Champagne is a dear friend and was Kyle’s Sunday school teacher when he was 3 and 4 years old," said Brandi. "We had discussed her giving him his diploma at the Taylor High School graduation, so I thought it would be perfect for her to give him his diploma at his pandemic graduation."
Earning his high school diploma was not easy. It too years of work and preparation. Seeking the help of specialists, therapists, case managers and educators, Brandi pursued and secured every form of assistance she could find to help her son learn to speak, and overcome every obstacle that stood in the way of graduating from high school. Over the years, Brandi has learned a great deal about how best to support children with autism.
"I have been writing my stories, and I am thinking of putting a book together," Brandi said.
Covering Katy asked Brandi if she had advice for parents of children with autism.
"Don’t get overwhelmed by the diagnosis,” Brandi said.
She recommends that parents not fear getting their child diagnosed.
"It’s difficult to get help for your child if he or she is not diagnosed. Even if you do not completely agree with the diagnosis, you may agree with the treatment plan.”
She recommends putting together a trusted team to help you work with your child in order to improve language and social skills.
“Keep raising the bar, but expect to have to lower it at times. Have the same expectations for your language learning disabled child as you do for your other children,” she said. “You will get there, just at a different pace and maybe on a different path. If you feel comfortable, like you can coast, it’s time to look for the next level challenge or opportunity.”
Staying focused is key, according to Brandi.
“As you transition through each grade in school, it’s never easy, even if your administrators don’t change and you feel like they know your child. You still have to teach the teachers and you still have to stay involved. You are your child’s best advocate because nobody knows your child better than you do," Brandi said.
Brandi believes that early intervention is key to helping a child with autism. She says the critical years are between 1 and 5 years old, but starting earlier is even better.
“A great place to start is at 0-3 years old,” she said. “A good developmental pediatrician is a huge help in finding resources in your area. Autism Speaks has a wealth of information. The Texas Education Agency is a good place to start.”
Kyle now has his high school diploma. In the fall he’ll begin working on his bachelor’s degree.
See photos above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.