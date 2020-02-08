CYPRESS, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A 40-year-old Houston woman has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in the Cypress area. The targeted home is in the 19300 block of Sagebrush Valley Lane, off Greenhouse Road a short distance south of Logenbaugh Rd.
Donavelle Tucker faces deadly conduct charges. Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constables say she shot one bullet at the house at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
"The bullet went through the front door and lodged in the dining room wall. The homeowner, who was the only person in the house, was unharmed," said a statement Constable Ted Heap's office.
Neighbors were able to give deputies a description of the vehicle from which the shot was fired. Tucker was arrested less than 20 minutes later, without incident, two blocks away.
