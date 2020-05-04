HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap's new drones played an important part in the arrest of three suspects involved in an extensive mail fraud and counterfeit ring on Thursday.
Steven Nguyen, one of the alleged ringleaders, tried to escape via the rooftop patio, but got caught as Precinct 5 deputies using drones spotted him. The Houston Police Department SWAT team was sent in to capture Nguyen. he surrendered without incident.
See the video below.
