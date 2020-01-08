WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Deputies with Constable Ted Heap's Office, with the help of the department’s new drone, arrested three suspects who fled after an attempted traffic stop in Cypress.
On Saturday evening, January 4, a Precinct 5 deputy attempted to pull over a stolen car in the 19900 block of FM 529. The driver refused to stop and a short vehicle pursuit ended in the 7100 block of Fry Road.
Three occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. One was arrested within minutes nearby but the other two suspects temporarily eluded deputies.
A Precinct 5 drone was deployed to search the residential area in and around the abandoned vehicle. After approximately 40 minutes, the drone located two people hiding behind a backyard fence in the 20700 block of Tealbrook Drive.
Precinct 5 K-9 units entered the backyard and found the two suspects seen leaving the stolen vehicle. They were arrested without incident.
All three suspects, ages 15, 15 and 16, were arrested on evading charges. The driver of the stolen vehicle was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Constable Heap placed Precinct 5’s two new drones into service last year and has seen positive results in just a few months. The drones have helped track down fleeing suspects, locate children lost in Precinct 5 parks, and use aerial videos and photographs to investigate crash scenes.
The federally licensed aircraft are equipped with ultrasonic sensors, 30x optical zoom and 6x digital zoom long-range high-tech cameras. They also have advanced thermal imaging capabilities which work jointly with the camera.
See drone video below.
