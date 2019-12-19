RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Commissions Court voted to place a member of Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers’ staff on the board of Emergency Services District 4. Meyers’ opponent in the Republican primary, Wendy Duncan, believes putting Robert Pechukas on the board is a big conflict of interest.
"Mr. Pechukas is a paid county office staff (member) of Meyers’, and this relationship automatically creates a conflict of interest," Duncan told Covering Katy News. "How will Mr. Pechukas be able to make an impartial decision for the good of the people he represents if that decision contradicts the wishes of the commissioner who could fire him?"
Fort Bend County Emergency Services District 4 serves a very large area of Precinct 3 and therefore collects a great deal of tax money. The conflict could come when the board is deciding how that tax money will be spent.
“This government entity serves the Simonton, Richmond and Fulshear area and collects a 10-cent property tax,” Duncan said. She says, if elected, she’ll work to help pass legislation that bans appointments like the one that put Pechukas on the board.
“I will work to assist with legislation that takes the power away from the commissioner to appoint these local government boards and gives it to the rightful source - you the voter,” Duncan said.
Pechukas will serve a two-year term from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.
Covering Katy has requested a response from Commissioner Meyers and will update this story should we hear from him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.