FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - While people stream to the polls to vote in the Texas House District 28 special election, it is very likely that enough votes have already been cast to decide the race between Democrat Eliz Markowitz and Republican Garry Gates.
When early voting ended last Friday, 17,690 ballots had been cast, counting early voting and absentee mail in ballots. The busiest day of the four day early voting period was Friday when 6,078 ballots were cast.
Perhaps the most interesting fact is that 2,062 more people voted early in the runoff election than voted early on election day back in November.
Markowitz and Gates are running to replace Republican John Zerwas who stepped down in September to become Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs for the University of Texas System.
