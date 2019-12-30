FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Early voting in the House District 28 special election will be held Jan. 21 - 24. Voters will pick the successor to Republican John Zerwas who represented the northwest Fort Bend County district until last fall when he resigned to take a position with the University of Texas System.
Elizabeth “Eliz” Markowitz, a Democrat, and Gary Gates, a Republican, received the most votes in the Nov. 5 special election, but neither earned more than 50% so a run off election will be needed.
Earlier this month, Markowitz released an internal poll that shows she and Gates are in a dead heat in the special election.
Visit www.gatesfortexas.com/about-gary and www.eliz4tx.com for more information.
During early voting, polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at five sites in Fort Bend County:
Cinco Ranch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Blvd., Katy
Tompkins High School, 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd., Katy
Irene Stern Community Center, 6920 Katy-Fulshear Road, Fulshear
Bowie Middle School, 700 Plantation Drive, Richmond
Four Corners Community Center, 15700 Old Richmond Road, Sugar Land
Election day is Tuesday Jan. 28. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at 20 locations in Fort Bend County. Visit https://tinyurl.com/v9fletv for locations.
