Early voting for the 2020 primary election is underway in Texas, and the Super Tuesday presidential primary is just around the corner. Super Tuesday is the election day with the greatest number of states holding primaries. Texas is one of those states.
Republican voters will be able to vote for President Trump or a handful of other candidates who have their name on the Republican primary ballot in Texas. Democrats will choose from numerous candidates who hope to take on President Trump in the general election next year.
Republican incumbent Senator John Cornyn is also on the ballot with other challengers from his own party. Democrats will choose their candidate who will take on Cornyn in the general election.
Fort Bend County will have a new sheriff next year as Troy Nehls is stepping down to run for higher office. Both parties will choose their nominees.
Republican District 22 Congressman Pete Olson is stepping down so there will be a new person holding that position next year, and both parties have numerous candidates running in their primaries.
Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers has drawn two primary opponents this year in his race for re-election. Meyers faces Wendy Duncan and Glen Gustafson.
Precinct 3 will also have a new Constable next year as Wayne Thompson will not seek a second term.
In Harris county, District Attorney Kim Ogg has three three challengers in the Democratic primary.
Texas primary early voting starts Tuesday, and lasts until Feb. 28. The general election day is March 3.
Texas is an open-primary state, which means you can choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary, but not both.
To see your ballot, go to Vote411, a project of the League of Women Voters.
For locations and times go to:
Fort Bend County Voting Information
Harris County Voting Information
Waller County Voting Information
You'll need to bring an ID to vote. The acceptable forms of identification at the polls are a Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. Military Identification Card containing your photograph, a U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing your photo, or a United States Passport (book or card).
If you don’t have an acceptable form of ID, you can still vote by bringing certain forms of ID that can be presented if you “cannot reasonably obtain” one of the pre-approved forms, according to the Secretary of State. The forms of ID include:
A copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate, copy of or original current utility bill, copy of or original bank statement, copy of or original government check, copy of or original paycheck, copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
If these forms of ID are used, the voter will have to sign a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, available at every polling location. Reasonable impediments include lack of transportation, disability or illness, lack of birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain acceptable photo ID, work schedule, family responsibilities, lost or stolen ID, or acceptable form of photo ID applied for but not received.
