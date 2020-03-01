HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller is the 2019 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award winner. Mr. Miller, whose only daughter was abducted and murdered in 1984 in Galveston County, founded his organization in August 2000.
Since forming the volunteer-based, nonprofit organization, Miller has spent countless hours conducting horse-mounted searches and recovering lost and missing persons.
"As part of our mission to protect the communities where we serve, the FBI remains dedicated to recovering all endangered children," said Special Agent in Charge Perrye K. Turner. "Tim Miller and the volunteers he leads through EquuSearch are invaluable allies in the FBI's fight who assist law enforcement in reuniting missing persons with their families," Turner said. "Tim Miller is the epitome of an engaged citizen and community partner that deserves this type of recognition."
Through Texas EquuSearch, Miller assists those who suffer the pain and agony he experienced 35 years ago when his daughter, Laura, never returned home. Laura is one of four young women murdered in the area by a serial killer in what's known as the "Calder Road Murders."
In September 2019, the FBI website, www.fbi.gov, featured the four unsolved murder cases with the hope that public tips will lead to the identification of the killer. Through his life's work, Miller brings hundreds of families the closure he is still waiting to receive.
Since its inception, Texas EquuSearch has worked closely with the FBI and assisted searching for missing and abducted persons when requested by law enforcement. The organization's work spans far beyond the Houston Field Office area of responsibility. It has conducted more than 1,800 searches in 42 states in the U.S. and abroad. To date, they have located over 400 missing persons and brought them home. They have also recovered the remains of nearly 300 missing individuals.
The FBI Texas City Resident Agency invited Miller to be part of its inaugural FBI Citizens Academy last year. Completing the program did not deter Miller from maintaining his demanding schedule that often included participating in missing person searches before and after class.
"Tim Miller's dedication to his organization's mission, and justice as a whole, is unparalleled," said Texas City Resident Agency Supervisor, Richard Rennison. "He provides continuous aid to law enforcement, all in the interest of helping victims and their families."
The FBI created the Director's Community Leadership Award in 1990 to honor individuals and organizations for their efforts in combating crime, terrorism, drugs, and violence in the United States.
FBI Director Christopher Wray will present the award to Mr. Miller in a special ceremony at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., May 1, 2020.
