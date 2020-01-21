CYPRESS (Covering Katy News) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a three vehicle accident on West Road near Greenhouse Road.
"West Road will remain closed for an extended amount of time due to the investigation," said a statement from the Cy-Fair Fire Department. It was still closed at the time this story was published.
As of 12:15 p.m. the roadway was still closed. The crash happened at 8:15 a.m.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office are on-scene investigating.
When crews arrived they found one vehicle engulfed in flames according to Capt. Daniel Arizpe of the Cy-Fair Fire Department. One person was in the vehicle and could not escape the flames.
Witnesses reported seeing a car headed east on West Road that was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic according to a report from KPRC TV. The speeding car then struck two other vehicles and burst into flames.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
