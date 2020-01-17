STAFFORD, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Sheriff's Deputies have located the driver of a car that they believe was involved in a fatal hit and run accident Friday night on FM 1092 in Stafford.
The crash happened between Dove Country Road and Avenue E on FM 1092.
The victim is reportedly a woman.
We will update this story as more information is made available.
