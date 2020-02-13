RICHMOND (Covering Fort Bend News) - Fort Bend County Judge KP George, District Attorney Brian Middleton, and special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation will host a presentation on human trafficking, the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world, and its impact throughout Fort Bend County.
The presentation will cover child sex trafficking, trends in Fort Bend County, and a case study. Additionally, it will also focus on detecting human trafficking and what residents can do to stop it.
“Human trafficking is something most of us are aware of, but few of us are equipped with knowledge needed to help those in need," Judge George said. "The human trafficking presentation will provide vital information and tools we need to combat this evil.”
The event will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Patton Hall - Gus George Law Enforcement Academy 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle, Richmond, Texas 77407.
