KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - High tech equipment helped the Westlake Volunteer Fire Department find a fire that was not initially visible when crews arrived at the Dollar General store at 2002 North Fry Road early Thursday morning.
"Ladder 43 was the first on scene with nothing showing at the time. Upon further investigation with use of the TIC (thermal imaging camera) the fire was found," said a social media post from the Westlake VFD.
The call was dispatched to the Westlake Plaza shortly before 4 a.m. The shopping center is located on Fry between Park Row and Saums Road.
Crews stopped the flames from spreading beyond the Dollar General store but a neighboring restaurant reportedly had some smoke and water damage.
The Harris County Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department, and the Houston Fire Department provided assistance.
There were no injuries reported.
Harris County Fire Marshals reportedly determined that the fire was due to an electrical problem.
