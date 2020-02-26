HARRIS/FORT BEND COUNTIES (Covering Katy News) - The son of a local firefighter is recovering from leukemia following a huge outpouring of support from the community. The firefighter works for the Community Volunteer Fire Department which protects a portion of the Katy area along the Westpark Tollway.
Eli Muller was diagnosed with cancer last year and the fire department requested the public's help.
"Over the past few months, Eli's condition has improved tremendously," said a Facebook post from the CVFD. "He is able to play outside, attend school, and be a normal kid. His strength and his hair have returned, and his general appearance has improved significantly. He has been cancer free since June and completed his chemo-therapy treatments in October."
But Eli's health issues were not over.
"The chemo-therapy treatments led to a period of immunodeficiency while his system recovered from the treatments. His condition was very serious and was on the verge of needing a very specific white blood cell donor. We called on the public to go and get screened to find out if there was a match," the social media post said.
Within the next few weeks, more than 170 potential donors were screened. Multiple potential matches were found.
The response was so overwhelming that there were not enough slots available to screen potential donors. The entire screening schedule was filled. They couldn't screen any additional people.
"Fortunately, the spectacular physicians at M.D. Anderson were able to improve his condition before the transfusion was required," the post said.
And the news gets even better.
"All 170 people who came in to get screened provided platelets which filled M.D. Anderson's platelet bank and were put to good use in treating patients in similar conditions," the CVFD post said.
People also volunteered to help the Muller family with donated food, and monetary donations.
"On behalf of CVFD and the Muller family, we would like to issue a thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who went out of their way to contribute toward's Eli's healing in one way or another," the post said. "As first responders, it's always a bit strange to be on the side of the table asking for help, but we are left beyond words at the response and support of the Greater Houston community!"
