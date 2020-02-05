Fulshear (Covering Katy News) - Work on the expansion of FM 1093 is continuing and will mean traffic pattern changes starting Thursday Feb. 6, 2020.
The following information was provided by the office of Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: FM 1093 TRAFFIC SWITCH
February 6th:
- Switch traffic over to two westbound lanes from the future Texas Heritage Parkway intersection to Syms Road
- From Syms Road to Wilson – only ONE LANE OPEN
- From Wilson to the FM 359 intersection – back to two lanes
February 7th thru February 9th:
- Bois D’Arc/Charger Way crossover closed to complete sections on Charger Way side
- From the east – new pavement
- From the west – U-turn at Tiki Lane or Fulshear Business Park
REOPEN early Monday morning at the latest
February 11th thru February 12th:
- Katy Fulshear and Tiki Lane crossovers closed to complete sections on westbound side
- From the east – new pavement
- From the west – U-turn at Bois D’Arc for Katy Fulshear and U-turn at Fulshear Business Park or Cross Creek Ranch dedicated for Tiki Lane
