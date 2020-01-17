FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Former Fort Bend County Judge Robert Hebert is endorsing Chad Norvell in the Precinct 3 Constable's race in the Republican primary. Norvell is a Major with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.
"Chad has been in the field of law enforcement in Fort Bend County for more than 25 years. His understanding of the role of Constable, as well as his experience in the frugal management of taxpayer dollars will be an asset to Fort Bend County," Hebert said. "Chad's ability to create partnerships will help keep Precinct 3 running as it should. I strongly endorse Chad Norvell for the office of Fort Bend County Precinct 3."
Norvell has two opponents in the Republican primary, Robert Becker and Jesse Zamaripa.
The Democratic Party Primary has two candidates, Mo Nehad and Patrick Quincy.
Incumbent Constable Wayne Thompson, a Republican, is not seeking re-election.
