FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend Precinct 3 County Commissioner Andy Meyers announced Tuesday that he's been endorsed for re-election by former Fort Bend County Judge Robert Hebert and his wife, longtime Fort Bend Republican precinct chair Pat Hebert.
Robert Hebert served four terms as the Fort Bend County Judge from 2003 - 2018, and Mrs. Pat Hebert has served the Republican Party of Fort Bend County in innumerable volunteer and elected positions as a Precinct Chair for #3005 and #3057. Bob and Pat Hebert are residents of Fort Bend County Precinct 3. They live in the Foster Creek subdivision next to Jones Creek.
“Andy Meyers is an honest, hard working Commissioner with extremely valuable experience in office. He has my vote and I urge you to give him yours," said former County Judge Robert Hebert
“As a longtime constituent and Republican activist in Precinct 3, I have worked with Andy Meyers for many years to bring strong conservative leadership to our community," Pat Hebert said. "Andy is one of the most diligent and honest elected officials in our county government and he has worked hard to bring us more roads, more flood mitigation, and more law enforcement to the unincorporated part of Fort Bend County. I fully support and endorse Andy Meyers, and ask you to join me in voting for his re-election in 2020," Pat Hebert said.
Meyers has two opponents in the Republican primary. Wendy Duncan is the assistant vice president of the Willow Fork Drainage District and Glenn "Harry" Gustafson is a business owner and an electrical designer.
“My thanks and gratitude go out to this wonderful couple for their longtime service and dedication to Fort Bend County," Meyers said. "Judge Hebert and Pat have been stalwart leaders for our community, and they continue their involvement on behalf of several non-profit and government boards and committees that help make Fort Bend into a beautiful community. I’m grateful for their trust and for their kind endorsement in the 2020 Elections. I look forward to continuing working in my next term to build upon the outstanding tradition of conservative Republican leadership for Precinct 3.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.