HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Business executive and former Houston City Council Member Bert Keller is seeking the Republican nomination to fill Harris County Clerk Dianne Trautman’s unexpired term following her surprising resignation last week.
On Tuesday, Harris County Commissioners Court selected trial lawyer Christopher Hollings to fill the office on an interim basis until the election of a successor in November of this year to fill the remainder of Trautman’s term, which expires in December of 2022.
To win the nomination, Keller must first secure a majority of votes at the next meeting of the Harris County Republican Party Executive Committee, which is comprised of 475 Harris County Republican Precinct Chairs.
Keller stated, “My mission as Harris County Clerk will be to ensure election integrity, voter access and efficient elections administration. I will be an independent leader who will uphold the principles of fair and honest elections, regardless of which party presides over Commissioner Court.”
Keller went on to say that he believes he is the best choice to represent the Republican Party on November’s ballot.
“I believe that I am the best choice to challenge the Democrat nominee in November," Keller said. "My business background along with government experience as a Houston City Council Member make me uniquely qualified to hit the ground running, which I believe will appeal to voters. I also have extensive relationships within the business community and a successful fundraising track record, which will allow me to raise the significant funds necessary to win in November. This is not a popularity contest. It is about who can win in November and I believe that is me.”
Keller is currently Director of Business Development for Savant Energy Services. He also is President of A.L.K. Interests, Inc. which provides a range of consulting services. According to a statement from Keller, he has done work for Municipal Intelligence Group, HNTB, Acclaim Energy, Pappas Restaurants, InSite Commercial Real Estate, Transwestern Property Company, Moody Rambin Interests, Women’s Hospital, Stonehenge Development, Max Midstream, along with local law firms and engineering firms.
Keller was elected in 1999 to the Houston City Council to represent District G. He was appointed by Mayors Parker, and Turner along with Harris County Commissioners Court to Chair the Gulf Coast Rail District. Keller served on the HGAC Transportation Policy Council. He serves the City of Houston as a Commissioner on the ReBuild Houston Advisory Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.