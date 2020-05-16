CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Former Katy mayor Ward Allen Stanberry, 95, died on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home in Katy. A graveside service was held at Katy Magnolia Cemetery on Friday with Rev. Ron Martin and Rev. Phillip Clements officiating.
Stanberry served as mayor from 1988 to 1991. He owned a local insurance agency and was also a Realtor. He was co-founder and general manager of Green Meadows Golf Course until it was sold in 2008.
He served as an election judge and as draft registrar for several years. He was elected to the Katy City Council in 1961 and served three terms – the last as Mayor Pro Tem. He was twice elected mayor. He was chairman of the Home Rule Charter Commission from 1979 to 1980 and chaired several subsequent Charter Review Commissions. He was chairman of the Flood Control Committee for several years, a member of the Katy Zoning Commission in 1983, and chairman of the Sign Ordinance Revision Committee in 1987.
Ward was a co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Katy Savings and Loan Association as well as a director of Houston Savings Association. He served as chairman of the board of trustees of Katy Medical Center for fourteen years.
Click here for the complete obituary courtesy of the Schmidt Funeral Home.
Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the Katy V.F.W. Post 9182, P.O. Box 37, Katy, Texas 77492 or to Trinity Apostolic Faith Church, 5900 Tenth Street, Katy, Texas 77493, www.katytfc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.