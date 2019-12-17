RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) — Former Republican State Representative Dr. John Zerwas of Richmond wants Pierce Bush, 33, to be the next Congressman from Texas Congressional District 22 which includes much of the Katy area, and Fort Bend county. See map below.
Zerwas is a physician from Richmond who represented Texas House District 28 from 2007 until this past September. On Friday he announced he is endorsing Bush in the Republican Primary to succeed Congressman Pete Olson.
“I am proud to endorse Pierce Bush to be our next Congressman for the 22nd District," Dr. Zerwas said. "As the leader of the nation's largest one-to-one mentoring agency here locally, Pierce has made a tremendous difference in the lives of thousands of kids from Fort Bend, Brazoria, and Harris counties. I know Pierce will deliver reforms to empower people over government and I hope you will join me in supporting him.”
Dr. Zerwas practices anesthesiology with US Anesthesia Partners, a group he co-founded and in which he remains active. In 1985, he founded his previous practice, Greater Houston Anesthesiology, and served as president of that clinical practice from 1996 to 2000.
Zerwas served as President of the Memorial Hermann Health Network Providers from 2007-2009, and as Chief Medical Officer of the Memorial Hermann Healthcare System in Houston from 2003-2009.
Today, Dr. Zerwas is the Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs for the University of Texas System.
"I'm honored to announce the first major endorsement in our campaign to serve the people of the 22nd Congressional District," Bush said. "Dr. Zerwas has long been a leader for Fort Bend county. Not only has he been a conservative champion in the State Legislature, but he has also been a tremendous pillar of the Fort Bend community."
Bush is the grandson of President George H.W. Bush and the nephew of President George W. Bush. His father is Neil Bush.
ABOUT PIERCE BUSH
Following years of volunteer work, and serving as President of the Greater Houston market, Bush was appointed CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) Lone Star, the largest BBBS affiliate agency in the country. In recognition of his service, Bush was named by the Houston Business Journal as the youngest member of the 40 under 40 class of 2016 and was an inaugural recipient of the Most Admired CEO award in 2018.
