FORT BEND COUNTY (VYPE) - Softball pitchers are usually loud, fiery and boisterous. They are the heartbeat of their team.
At 6-foot, lefty pitcher Savannah "SJ" Geurin is the quiet type. She's super sweet. Heck, she plays the flute in the band.
"I'm a quiet leader," she said. "Being easy-going helps me keep my cool no matter what happens during a game. Playing the flute is also so relaxing. It's not intense and it helps me take a break from everything around me."
Geurin has a lot going on around her. She committed to Oklahoma as an eighth-grader, plays for the Oklahoma Athletics in the showcase season and stars for TAPPS state power Fort Bend Christian Academy.
But she's just getting started.
