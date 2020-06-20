FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County has seen a larger than normal increase in positive test results for COVID-19 over the past six days. The county is now considered at moderate to significant risk. Fort Bend County Judge KP George, who is the chief administrative officer of the county, is warning skeptics that the increase in positive test results should not be downplayed by attributing it to an increased amount of testing.
"It is important to note that while the cases are increasing, what is of greater concern is the continued increase in the positive rate of persons recently tested (number of persons testing positive in relation to the number of persons tested)," George said in an open letter to the public.
On June 14, 2020, Fort Bend County had a total of 2,402 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. By June 18 that number had jumped to 2,882. The spike came during a 4 day period between June 15 - 18.
Positive Test Results
- June 15 94 positive tests
- June 16 171 positive tests
- June 17 59 positive tests
- June 18 156 positive tests
Since the pandemic began there have been a total of 1,115 people who have recovered from COVID-19 and are now considered clear of infection. There have been 20,313 tests processed in Fort Bend County through June 18, 2020.
The recent increase in positive COVID-19 test results comes at a time when there has been more activity where social distancing has not been as prevalent as it may have been earlier in the pandemic. The economy has reopened, public gatherings increased during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and big crowds gathered in numerous locations to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. In just one day, an estimated six-thousand people from all over the country visited a Houston church to view the body of Floyd. While social distancing was enforced inside the church, people and the media who were gathered outside were frequently in close proximity to each other.
Judge George is asking people to be vigilant and take voluntary steps to help bring down the rate of infections.
"As daily activities are quickly scaling back up to status quo levels and mass gatherings continue to occur, please utilize the attached document (see above) designed to offer guidance to our communities to navigate the new reality of life during the COVID-19 pandemic," George said.
Unlike Harris County which has reinstated a mask order that is in line with Gov. Abbott's directives, judge George is simply urging residents to take a more cautious approach.
"Please read the recommendations not as infringement upon personal liberty, but as acts of solidarity that will protect the livelihoods of your loved ones, neighbors, and the local health professionals who endeavor each day to care for us," George wrote in his social media post. "By adhering to these suggestions, we can solidify the progress we have made thus far and hasten our return to the life that we love – one of safety, wellbeing, community, and camaraderie."
The recommendations ask residents to minimize contact with others wherever possible, and avoid medium and large sized gatherings. It also asks residents to practice social distancing and use face coverings.
"We are entering an entirely different environment that places novel responsibilities upon each of us. Such personal accountability remains one of our most effective tools in the ongoing siege against the novel coronavirus. At this time, we are in the orange or "moderate risk" category," George wrote. (See documents above.)
Judge George's Letter to the community below.
Dear Fort Bend County residents,
Over the last few days, we have seen a large increase in cases of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County and our region. It is important to note that while the cases are increasing, what is of greater concern is the continued increase in the positive rate of persons recently tested (number of persons testing positive in relation to the number of persons tested). As daily activities are quickly scaling back up to status quo levels and mass gatherings continue to occur, please utilize the attached document designed to offer guidance to our communities to navigate the new reality of life during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are entering an entirely different environment that places novel responsibilities upon each of us. Such personal accountability remains one of our most effective tools in the ongoing siege against the novel coronavirus. At this time, we are in the orange or "moderate risk" category.
Local medical professionals compiled the enclosed guidance in pursuit of their lone goal of containment of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County. Please read the recommendations not as infringement upon personal liberty, but as acts of solidarity that will protect the livelihoods of your loved ones, neighbors, and the local health professionals who endeavor each day to care for us. By adhering to these suggestions, we can solidify the progress we have made thus far and hasten our return to the life that we love – one of safety, wellbeing, community, and camaraderie.
Sincerely,
KP George
Fort Bend County Judge
Full Guidance: https://bit.ly/2Nfr65s
Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management
Fort Bend County Health & Human Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.