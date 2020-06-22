FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Judge KP George has launched an online survey to solicit community input from residents on actions that will help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The survey is an easy to complete form that allows residents to register their opinion and thoughts on items such as facial coverings in major retail establishments for the employees and customers.
“These are unprecedented times, and many in our community are unsure about the future. As COVID-19 moves through our country, we here in Fort Bend are doing our part to slow the spread and protect as many lives as possible," Jude George said. "I want to give you, the citizen, the opportunity to have input in my decisions to protect our community. Please fill out this survey, so we can make sure your feedback is taken into consideration for such a major decision,” said County Judge KP George.
Residents can complete the survey by clicking here.
To learn more about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Fort Bend County, visit https://www.fbchealth.org/ncov/.
